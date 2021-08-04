Stacks (STX) Price Hits $1.35 on Major Exchanges

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 4th. During the last week, Stacks has traded up 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Stacks coin can now be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00003433 BTC on major exchanges. Stacks has a market cap of $1.60 billion and $87.57 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00048143 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00037801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.09 or 0.00101843 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00144847 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,449.09 or 1.00214998 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About Stacks

STX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,185,401,935 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Buying and Selling Stacks

