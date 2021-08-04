Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 29,769 Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,174,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 107,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 634,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,820,000 after buying an additional 29,875 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Core Laboratories from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.50.

CLB opened at $32.96 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Core Laboratories has a 1 year low of $13.43 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 3.32.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 7.32%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

