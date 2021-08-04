Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $843,000 Stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 83.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,566 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.11% of Citi Trends worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 133.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Citi Trends by 93.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Citi Trends during the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRN opened at $80.05 on Wednesday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.72 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.33. The company has a market capitalization of $743.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.77.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.33. Citi Trends had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 47.65%. The firm had revenue of $285.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTRN. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Citi Trends from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, SVP Ivy D. Council sold 1,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $150,210.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,084,207.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa A. Powell sold 4,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $382,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear and footwear for men and ladies, as well as kids, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; sleepwear, lingerie, and scrubs for ladies; and kids uniforms and accessories.

