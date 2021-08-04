Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.24-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.86. Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.240-$3.300 EPS.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.90. 436,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,028. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $134.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.84 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRC. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.36.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.