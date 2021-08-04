Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Spectris (OTCMKTS:SEPJF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SEPJF traded up $4.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 758. Spectris has a 52-week low of $29.53 and a 52-week high of $53.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.65.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

