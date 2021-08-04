SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 79.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,620 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudock Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Well Done LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period.

Shares of XSW opened at $171.12 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $113.56 and a one year high of $177.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.39.

