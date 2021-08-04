SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) is Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 6,773.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 92,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,443 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 3.2% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 7,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,644,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,425.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.1% during the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.53. The stock had a trading volume of 692,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,033,177. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.86.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

