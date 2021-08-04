SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SolarWinds had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. SolarWinds updated its Q2 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SWI stock opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $25.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 24,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total transaction of $398,916.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 782,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,830,665.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of SolarWinds from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SolarWinds from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on SolarWinds in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, database, and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

