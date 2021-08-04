SOL Capital Management CO Sells 1,358 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHB. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $106.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.10. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $75.89 and a 1 year high of $107.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

