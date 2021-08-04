SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 603.5% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2,023.8% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $69.85 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

