SOL Capital Management CO Raises Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 153,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,086,000 after purchasing an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,264,000 after purchasing an additional 17,429 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $106.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.82. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

