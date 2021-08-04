SOL Capital Management CO Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,157,736 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,473,457,000 after purchasing an additional 963,748 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,434,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,052 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 21.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,614,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,370,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875,492 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,513,393 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $970,068,000 after acquiring an additional 964,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,579,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,336,000 after acquiring an additional 147,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock opened at $149.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $137.09. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $89.39 and a one year high of $150.58.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.21. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.46.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.