SOL Capital Management CO Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

NYSEARCA VUSB opened at $50.12 on Wednesday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.11.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.