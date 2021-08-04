Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) PT Raised to €36.00

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €34.00 ($40.00) to €36.00 ($42.35) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($37.65) to €34.00 ($40.00) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from €32.50 ($38.24) to €33.00 ($38.82) in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €27.00 ($31.76) to €30.00 ($35.29) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.79.

Société Générale Société anonyme stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.34. 195,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.24 and a beta of 1.55. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $6.66.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, the Americas, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services, including deposits and loans, vehicles and asset management, corporate finance, insurance, payments, investment, and online brokerage and financial information services; Internet, mobile, telephone, and service platforms; and online banking to individual and professional customers, businesses, non-profit associations and local authorities under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands.

