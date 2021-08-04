Societe Generale Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)

Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Societe Generale in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS FINMY traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.95. 6,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.95. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

