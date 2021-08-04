SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) Issues Earnings Results

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SLR Senior Investment had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 137.41%.

Shares of SLR Senior Investment stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. SLR Senior Investment has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $16.41. The company has a market cap of $247.65 million, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. SLR Senior Investment’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

SUNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of SLR Senior Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised SLR Senior Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

