SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SKYT traded up $3.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.02. 7,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,895. SkyWater Technology has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $34.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.40.

SKYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 17th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

