SkyOak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,620 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,615,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,649,000 after purchasing an additional 299,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,961,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,579,906,000 after purchasing an additional 573,137 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,447 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $951,031,000 after buying an additional 1,348,544 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after buying an additional 1,248,159 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,284,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $554,198,000 after buying an additional 539,736 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MU. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $80.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.62.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,376,869. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $392,539.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,256,835.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

