SkyOak Wealth LLC Invests $560,000 in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Separately, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Vimeo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.08.

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

