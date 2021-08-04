Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Paul D. Colucci Sells 10,000 Shares

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $1,047,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:SI traded up $2.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.06. The company had a trading volume of 370,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.85. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.55.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 40.03%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th. Barclays raised their target price on Silvergate Capital from $85.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.25.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

