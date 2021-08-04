Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.100-$0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $170 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $274 million.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $156.90 on Wednesday. Silicon Laboratories has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $163.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76 and a beta of 0.98.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.50). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.12%. Equities analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.33.

In related news, Director Sumit Sadana purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.80 per share, with a total value of $132,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,316.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

