Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on September 15th

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Silgan has raised its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.37. 2,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,740. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.46. Silgan has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Silgan had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.43%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silgan will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $205,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $433,158.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Longbow Research started coverage on Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

