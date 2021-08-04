Signify Wealth Acquires New Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Signify Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 343,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $22,499,000. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 17.3% of Signify Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,521,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $565,314,000 after buying an additional 736,061 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 63.4% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 3,769,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,044,000 after buying an additional 1,461,948 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 932.0% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,063,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,925,000 after buying an additional 1,863,993 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 12,767.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,765,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $117,128,000 after buying an additional 1,751,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $107,599,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,100,840. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $33.48 and a twelve month high of $72.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.83.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

