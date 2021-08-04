Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Receives $268.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $269.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBNY shares. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 124.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SBNY opened at $231.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.00. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $71.44 and a 52-week high of $263.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.84.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.44. Signature Bank had a net margin of 34.08% and a return on equity of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.49%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

