Short Interest in Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Decreases By 17.6%

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Village Bank and Trust Financial alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Village Bank and Trust Financial stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC owned about 0.33% of Village Bank and Trust Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VBFC stock opened at $46.96 on Wednesday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a one year low of $28.41 and a one year high of $62.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $69.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. primarily operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Bank and Trust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.