Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Grows By 22.2%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGPYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. raised The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

OTCMKTS SGPYY opened at $40.13 on Wednesday. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $41.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.9659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.43%.

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

