Short Interest in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Declines By 12.6%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,600 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 703,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TRX stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63. Tanzanian Gold has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.