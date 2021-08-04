Short Interest in Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Grows By 21.5%

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 373.0 days.

NENTF opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.15. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a twelve month low of $29.90 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NENTF. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

