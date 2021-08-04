Short Interest in Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) Decreases By 18.0%

Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ:MTP) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,600 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the June 30th total of 334,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Midatech Pharma by 2,371.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Midatech Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 84,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 49,981 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 392.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 73,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Midatech Pharma by 727.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 141,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 124,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

MTP stock opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Midatech Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.05.

Midatech Pharma Plc is a drug delivery technology company. It is focused on the research and development of medicines for rare cancers, via both in house programmes as well as partnered programmes. The firm’s proprietary platform drug delivery technologies are Q-Sphera platform is a disruptive polymer microsphere technology, which is used for sustained release at the microscale to prolong and control the release of therapeutics over an extended period of time from weeks to months; Midasolve platform is a innovative nanosaccharide technology, which is used to dissolve drugs at the nanoscale so that they can be administered in liquid form directly and locally into tumors; Midacore platform is a edge gold nanoparticle technology, which is used for targeting sites of disease at the nanoscale ie i.

