Short Interest in Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Drops By 13.0%

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the June 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.59. 20,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 798,395. Frank’s International has a 12 month low of $1.49 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The company has a market cap of $589.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.08.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Frank’s International will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in Frank’s International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 166,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Frank’s International by 3.9% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 101,653 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 123,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,274,331 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 6,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 258,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

Frank's International Company Profile

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

