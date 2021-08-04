Short Interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Rises By 17.6%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 666,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
ENR opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 157.48 and a beta of 1.24.
Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.
Energizer Company Profile
Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.
