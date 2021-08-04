Short Interest in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Rises By 17.6%

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 3,290,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 666,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

ENR opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.07. Energizer has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 157.48 and a beta of 1.24.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.18. Energizer had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The firm had revenue of $685.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 42.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 150.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 9.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 37.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ENR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

