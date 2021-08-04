Short Interest in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) Drops By 17.7%

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800,900 shares, a decline of 17.7% from the June 30th total of 972,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 914,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EFC shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $625,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $580,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFC opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Ellington Financial has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a current ratio of 30.47. The firm has a market cap of $796.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 172.10%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.32 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.89%. Ellington Financial’s payout ratio is currently 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

