Short Interest in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Drops By 14.7%

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a decline of 14.7% from the June 30th total of 5,650,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 989,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecopetrol currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.08.

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of EC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,942. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.85. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $15.35.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 8.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ecopetrol will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.