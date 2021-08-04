Short Interest in Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Rises By 20.9%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 19,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DNN shares. TheStreet lowered Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Denison Mines from C$1.70 to C$1.80 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Denison Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN DNN opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Denison Mines has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 153.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Denison Mines will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

