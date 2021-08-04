Short Interest in CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) Declines By 16.3%

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 552,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 659,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 271,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.91 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,639. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCAC. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $196,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $318,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CITIC Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

