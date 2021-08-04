Short Interest in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) Declines By 12.2%

Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,820,000 shares, a decline of 12.2% from the June 30th total of 4,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Atlassian stock opened at $329.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 403.23 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.99. Atlassian has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $349.50.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Atlassian will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Atlassian by 19.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,668,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 86.6% during the first quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 850,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 394,732 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Atlassian by 292.0% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.