Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Semler Scientific had a return on equity of 62.27% and a net margin of 38.27%.

Shares of Semler Scientific stock traded down $3.40 on Tuesday, reaching $114.80. The company had a trading volume of 32,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $775.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.47. Semler Scientific has a 1 year low of $48.15 and a 1 year high of $129.00.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.94, for a total transaction of $133,675.00. Also, major shareholder H.C. Chang & Diana Sho William sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $116,972.52. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Semler Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Semler Scientific from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary products that assist healthcare providers to evaluate and treat patients with chronic diseases in the United States. The company's products include QuantaFlo, a four-minute in-office blood flow test that enables healthcare providers to use blood flow measurements as part of their examinations of a patient's vascular condition.

