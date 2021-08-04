SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.68. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.68) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 122%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $2.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SEAS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. B. Riley upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.82.

In other news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $93,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 87,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $4,789,375.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,601,602.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 926 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SEAS opened at $45.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.84. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 2.44.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

