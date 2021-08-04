Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. Sealed Air’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Shares of SEE stock opened at $58.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sealed Air has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

