Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $92.43 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ STX opened at $90.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.85. Seagate Technology has a 1 year low of $44.17 and a 1 year high of $106.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 50.85%.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,676.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

