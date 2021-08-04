SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Trading Up 3.2%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA) shares were up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 700 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.10.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.61.

About SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA)

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for SCI Engineered Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCI Engineered Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.