Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Shares Sold by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 99.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 528,994 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 179.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 8,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schrödinger in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after acquiring an additional 10,690 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schrödinger by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 291,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,088,000 after acquiring an additional 152,572 shares during the period. 50.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger stock opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -368.87 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.76. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SDGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 43,463 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total transaction of $3,368,817.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 220,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $17,188,528.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,030 shares of company stock valued at $68,209,772.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

