Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 1,062,239 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,464,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,062,239 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $9,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at $564,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 23.5% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.8% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 113,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 25.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 347,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 409.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,855,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,901,752 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen upped their price target on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

