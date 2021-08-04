Schroder Investment Management Group Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 84.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,320,733 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.09% of Brown & Brown worth $11,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 205.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brown & Brown by 33.7% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

BRO opened at $54.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.72 and a twelve month high of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.69.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 15.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.13.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

