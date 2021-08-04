Schroder Investment Management Group Decreases Stake in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 114,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,227 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.23% of WESCO International worth $9,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WCC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,330,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,264,000 after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 18,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In related news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 7,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.17, for a total transaction of $764,004.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at $539,876.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,080 shares of company stock valued at $7,704,013. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on WESCO International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

WCC stock opened at $108.08 on Wednesday. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.81 and a 1-year high of $113.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 2.45.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that WESCO International, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.