Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $89,000 Position in Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:APRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Blue Apron by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 297,071 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 111,094 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Blue Apron by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 31,806 shares during the last quarter. 27.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Blue Apron in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 6,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $29,098.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,294 shares in the company, valued at $393,147.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,107 shares of company stock worth $57,145. Company insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

APRN opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $98.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of -3.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.48. Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $12.43.

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 68.94% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter.

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

