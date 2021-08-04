Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,086,635 Shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,086,635 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otonomy were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Otonomy alerts:

Shares of OTIC opened at $1.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12. Otonomy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $6.98.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.05 million. Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otonomy, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIC. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.