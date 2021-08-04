Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $50,000 in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liquid Media Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:YVR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of Liquid Media Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YVR. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liquid Media Group in the first quarter worth $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Liquid Media Group during the first quarter worth $42,000. 3.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liquid Media Group stock opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.52. Liquid Media Group Ltd. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $7.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81.

Liquid Media Group (NASDAQ:YVR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Liquid Media Group had a negative return on equity of 62.81% and a negative net margin of 18,661.76%.

About Liquid Media Group

Liquid Media Group Ltd. is a media and entertainment company, which engages in content IP spanning creative industries. It develops, produces, and distributes content across channels, and platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Film and Video Games. The company was founded on February 4, 1986 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

