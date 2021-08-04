Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) by 89.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,841 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lineage Cell Therapeutics were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 34,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LCTX shares. TheStreet raised Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.19 million, a P/E ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.69.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 802.47%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

