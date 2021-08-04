Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 19,833 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMTR stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $268.97 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.28.

In related news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 841,650 shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $1,144,644.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

